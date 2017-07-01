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Jeffrey Blum
jeffreyblum
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yellow and black truck toy
View from the Highline NY
A map marker
The High Line, New York, United States
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Published on
July 1, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
sun
new york
light
street
urban
yellow
nyc
traffic
taxi
perspective
cab
above
human
clothing
machine
apparel
united states
wheel
helmet
High resolution images
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