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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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yellow and black tower low-angle photography
Artificial tree
A map marker
Milan, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 1, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
city
building
architecture
italy
urban
milan
town
tower
amusement park
ferris wheel
sphere
steeple
spire
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