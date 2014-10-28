Download free
yellow and black Porsche vehicle
This vintage Porsche 911 S is stored at Strong Porsche in Salt lake City, UT. Some friends and I were allowed back into the garage where some incredible vehicles are stored and this was one of them. The rear grill over the engine is such a beautiful, detailed design i had to capture it. The window light lit the car perfectly. Everything from the color of this particular vehicle to the grates over the engine, the chrome bumper and black license plate. Just amazing.

A map marker100-120 Herbert Ave S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111, USA, United States
Published on CameraApple, iPhone 5s
