Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nika Benedictova
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
knitting
yarn
handmade product
cozy autumn
cozy home
cozy
Star Images
thread
Animals Images & Pictures
sea life
invertebrate
Backgrounds
Related collections
Archi-Textures
457 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
archi-texture
building
architecture
bright-minimal
748 photos · Curated by Aleksandra Humeniuk
bright-minimal
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
M I N I M A L I S M
65 photos · Curated by Anton Darius
HD White Wallpapers
minimal
HD Grey Wallpapers