Go to Melanie Lim's profile
Available for hire
Download free
man in blue and white stripe polo shirt standing near brown umbrella during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Published on X-T3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Elderly couple at roof top cafe in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Related collections

Aerial Photos
685 photos · Curated by Anton Rius
aerial
aerial view
drone
Architecture
77 photos · Curated by Luca Onniboni
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
Us Humans
328 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
human
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking