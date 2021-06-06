Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Van Peng
@vannexp
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
blossom
Flower Images
hydrangea
Blue Backgrounds
plant
geranium
petal
flower arrangement
flower bouquet
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Blue
105 photos
· Curated by Modo Studio
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
InSHAPE
759 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
inshape
architecture
building
Collection #179: Derek Sivers
8 photos
· Curated by Derek Sivers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images