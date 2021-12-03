Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ka Ho Ng
@kahoooo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Central, Hong Kong, 香港
Published
on
December 4, 2021
Canon, EOS 90D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
central
hong kong
香港
central hong kong
HD Grey Wallpapers
banister
handrail
human
People Images & Pictures
staircase
building
architecture
apparel
clothing
Free pictures
Related collections
Travel
38 photos · Curated by Carolyne Stanley
Travel Images
building
Car Images & Pictures
Foreboding
70 photos · Curated by Robert Milos
foreboding
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Trees and Leaves
437 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
leafe
Tree Images & Pictures
plant