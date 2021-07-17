Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Reese Harvey
@reese_harvey
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Wakatipu, Otago, New Zealand
Published
on
July 17, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Road trip?
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
new zealand
lake wakatipu
otago
HD Water Wallpapers
road
HD Green Wallpapers
lake
Landscape Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
aerial view
land
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
plot
coast
shoreline
peak
mountain range
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Cabin life
18 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
cabin
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
Buildings
75 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
Light Painting
1,218 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
light painting
Light Backgrounds
night