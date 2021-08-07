Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Chris Leipelt
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New York City, NY, USA
Published
on
August 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD New York City Wallpapers
ny
usa
HD City Wallpapers
downtown
New York Pictures & Images
HD Water Wallpapers
Statue Of Liberty Pictures & Images
national monument
history
statue
east coast
aerial view
HD Ocean Wallpapers
nyc
liberty
freedom
helicopter view
aerial photography
Free images
Related collections
B&W
141 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
human
Merry
151 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
merry
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
yellow
209 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images