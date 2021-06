DescriptionThe tropical mockingbird is a resident breeding bird from southern Mexico south to northern Brazil, and in the Lesser Antilles and other Caribbean islands. The birds in Panama and Trinidad may have been introduced. Higher classification: Mockingbirds Mass: 1.8 oz Encyclopedia of Life Scientific name: Mimus gilvus Conservation status: Least Concern (Population increasing) Encyclopedia of Life Phylum: Chordata Order: Passerine 📸 by@photosamofficial