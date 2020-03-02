One of "The Seven Sisters" - Kotelnicheskaya Embankment Building. Another of Chechulin's works, 176 meters high, with 22 usable levels, the Kotelnicheskaya Embankment Building was strategically placed at the confluence of the Moskva River and Yauza River. The building incorporates an earlier 9-story apartment block facing Moskva River, by the same architects (completed in 1940). It was intended as an elite housing building. Built in a neo-gothic design, though also drew inspiration from Hotel Metropol.