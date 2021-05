Located in the Bagalkot district of North Karnataka in India, Badami was formerly called Vatapi. Badami Chalukyas had this place as its capital between 540 AD and 757 AD. This place is quite popular for its cave temples that are cut out of sandstone rocks which surrounds the Agastya Lake. Three among the four cave temples are dedicated to deities of Hinduism and one temple is dedicated to Jainism. A flight of stairs within connects these cave temples to each other.