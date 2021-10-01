Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Eilis Garvey
@eilisgarvey
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
4d
ago
NEX-3N
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Pile of moss covered logs
Related tags
HD Wood Wallpapers
firewood
moss
Tree Images & Pictures
logs
deforestation
Nature Images
habitat
felling
biodiversity
chopped trees
forestry
climate change
tree trunks
regrowth
lumber
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fungus
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Feet from above
257 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
feet
shoe
leg
Collection #95: Zach Klein
8 photos
· Curated by Zach Klein
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
City Life
83 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Life Images & Photos
HD City Wallpapers
building