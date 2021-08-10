Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stiv
@kerberos38
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 10, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Donuts truck in Skopje Central Park
Related tags
van
vehicle
transportation
truck
clock tower
building
architecture
tower
caravan
text
moving van
rv
wheel
machine
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Happiness
89 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
happiness
HD Color Wallpapers
hand
Yellow + Grey
291 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
International Women's Day
19 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Women Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures