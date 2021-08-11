Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bakd&Raw by Karolin Baitinger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
München, Deutschland
Published
on
August 11, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Stinging nettle by Bakd&Raw, Karolin Baitinger
Related tags
münchen
deutschland
healthy lifestlye
healthy eating
stinging nettle
brennessel
Health Images
plantbased
healthy herbs
plants
wild herbs
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
vase
jar
pottery
potted plant
Flower Images
blossom
Free images
Related collections
Morning.
116 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
morning
Coffee Images
cup
Double Exposures
212 photos
· Curated by Jackie Ramirez
double exposure
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Weddings
169 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
bride