Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yoel Winkler
@yoel100
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kumasi, גאנה
Published
on
May 17, 2020
Canon, PowerShot SX50 HS
Free to use under the Unsplash License
butterflies @Ghana
Related tags
kumasi
גאנה
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
Butterfly Images
monarch
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Cyberpunk City
1,013 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
HD City Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
building
Collection #19: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
rock
HD Grey Wallpapers
view
Glorious Food
237 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
Food Images & Pictures
meal
plant