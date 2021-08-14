Go to Michael's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green and brown bamboo trees
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Apple, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Bamboo

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

bamboo
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers

Related collections

beach life / surfing
50 photos · Curated by Mikaela-Rose Fowler
surfing
Beach Images & Pictures
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking