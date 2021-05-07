Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lars Kienle
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kloten, Zürich, Schweiz
Published
on
May 7, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Airport Lounge
Related tags
kloten
zürich
schweiz
business
audi
business casual
Travel Images
smart casual
business class
watch
lars kienle
rolex
Vintage Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
man
blazer
jacket
Public domain images
Related collections
Landscape
382 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #103: Moment
10 photos
· Curated by Moment
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Overseen
227 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
overseen
Food Images & Pictures
table