Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Severin Candrian
@feeypflanzen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Flawil, Schweiz
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Girl holding a Sansevieria kirkii 'friends' in a white pot
Related tags
flawil
schweiz
plant
bloomscape
sansevieria
sansevieria kirkii 'friends'
plants
flora
feey
thesill
patchplants
pflanze
potted plant
interior
indoor plant
studio
elho
white pot
hand
aloe
Backgrounds
Related collections
Patterns and Textures
424 photos
· Curated by Chloe Urban
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Boho
48 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
boho
Women Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
hands
265 photos
· Curated by Anna
hand
People Images & Pictures
ring