Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wengang Zhai
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2019
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wallpaper with texture
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
veins
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
arachnid
spider
Backgrounds
Related collections
Leaf Inspiration
334 photos
· Curated by Rachel Lilly
inspiration
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
LEAF
229 photos
· Curated by fabio accroglianò
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Texture
530 photos
· Curated by Julian K
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers