Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anna Sushok
Available for hire
Download free
Featured in
Sustainability
Share
Info
Thailand
Published on
August 28, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Dew on a lotus leaf. Macro
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
blossom
HD Green Wallpapers
Flower Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
lily
pond lily
thailand
droplet
macro
lotus
HD Water Wallpapers
waterdrop
rain
biology
lotus leaf
HQ Background Images
betterplanet
drop
Free images
Related collections
natural world
20 photos
· Curated by Danielle Garber
transportation
vehicle
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
green
109 photos
· Curated by Irene Rivera
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora
puzzle images
55 photos
· Curated by Prince of Cats
Light Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
building