Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jesson Mata
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Seattle, WA, USA
Published
on
December 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Santa really knows how to dress for the occasion.
Related tags
seattle
wa
usa
santa
santa claus
santa suit
santa
Christmas Images
santa's belt
apparel
clothing
buckle
costume
hand
Public domain images
Related collections
Photo puzzle : Christmas
158 photos
· Curated by Avix Games
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
ornament
Polar Express Inspired
17 photos
· Curated by Susan Lewis-Penix
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Santa
4 photos
· Curated by Michael Freed
santum
Christmas Images
clothing