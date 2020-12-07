Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vignesh chandran
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Black Wallpapers
gautama buddha
worship
architecture
building
HD Art Wallpapers
temple
Buddha Images
shrine
face
Free images
Related collections
Nomad
15 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
nomad
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Mood: Umbrella
33 photos
· Curated by Kirill
umbrella
street
rain
Collection #131: Daniel Waldron
9 photos
· Curated by Daniel Waldron
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers