Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Brian Tromp
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7SM2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Desk setup 2020
Related tags
desk setup
sony
microphone stand
rgb lights
lighting
bow
Light Backgrounds
HD Purple Wallpapers
spotlight
led
crowd
leisure activities
photography
photo
laser
Musician Pictures
musical instrument
Free stock photos
Related collections
AWASH IN COLOR
572 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Live for Less
34 photos
· Curated by Gavin Campbell-Wilson
plant
People Images & Pictures
human
Evoke
66 photos
· Curated by Sophie Andreassend
evoke
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers