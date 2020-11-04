Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tetiana Padurets
@tetianapadurets
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
11 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
boot on leaves
leaves
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
apparel
clothing
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
footwear
maple leaf
human
People Images & Pictures
shoe
Free stock photos
Related collections
Food styling
374 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
food styling
Food Images & Pictures
plate
wilderness
42 photos
· Curated by Lili Lieber-Lövei
wilderness
plant
outdoor
love
26 photos
· Curated by Oliver Korb
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
human