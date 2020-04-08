Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Patrick Langwallner
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Old man in Salzburg Austria sitting on a park bench
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
tree trunk
furniture
Grass Backgrounds
human
People Images & Pictures
bench
outdoors
Nature Images
ground
park bench
Free pictures
Related collections
ONE
303 photos
· Curated by LindaLee Williams
one
People Images & Pictures
human
alone
4 photos
· Curated by Đức Hậu Phạm
alone
human
Sunset Images & Pictures
Mountains
64 photos
· Curated by Stephanie Martin
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers