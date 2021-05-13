Go to Claudio Schwarz's profile
Available for hire
Download free
silver and gold coin collection
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Money Images & Pictures
cash box
currency
money box
HD Grey Wallpapers
venice
venedig
Silver Backgrounds
furniture
coin
Free pictures

Related collections

Silver/Copper/Brass
29 photos · Curated by Nancy Bentley
brass
Silver Backgrounds
copper
20210513: 3 years celly
99 photos · Curated by Claudio Schwarz
venice
venedig
building
Containers
96 photos · Curated by Nancy Bentley
container
basket
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking