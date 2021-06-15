scrabble, scrabble pieces, lettering, letters, wood, scrabble tiles, white background, words, quote, letters, type, typography, design, layout, focus, bokeh, blur, photography, images, image, i the good shepherd, i am the good guide, jesus, john 10, bible, bible verse, new testament, promise, faith, christianity, christ, ethics, i am, jesus sayings, john's gospel, truth, authentic, authenticity, john 10-11, salvation, truth, sheep, shepherd, distinguish, discern, god the father, god the son,