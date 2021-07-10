Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alexandra Marta
@marta_alexandra
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A single red tulip bud ready to bloom
Related tags
minimalist nature
tulip
red tulip
tulip bud
bud
plant
Flower Images
sprout
blossom
allium
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #83: Guy Kawasaki
9 photos
· Curated by Guy Kawasaki
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
Animals and Emotions
43 photos
· Curated by Crystal Calhoun
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
HD Wallpapers
Textures Of Earth
23 photos
· Curated by Joshua Fuller
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers