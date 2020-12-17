Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mehmet Turgut Kirkgoz
@tkirkgoz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Health & Wellness
Share
Info
Published
on
December 17, 2020
HUAWEI, VOG-L29
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
X-ray Hip Fracture
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
injury
x-ray
x ray
broken bone
bone
hip fracture
wellness
hand
Free stock photos
Related collections
anatomy
18 photos
· Curated by spicy clo
anatomy
HD Grey Wallpapers
medical
human
67 photos
· Curated by Lisa Heaner
human
People Images & Pictures
hand
Arthritis Bone
3 photos
· Curated by Gary Blakemore
bone
hand
HD Grey Wallpapers