Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Great Pyramid of Giza, Khufu and Cheops - El Giza, Cairo, Egypt
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
abandoned
culture
dawn
giza
Desert Images
exploration
Sun Images & Pictures
temple
ancient egypt
blue sky
God Images & Pictures
great pyramid
heritage
history
mummy
pyramids
archaeologist
carving
egypt
egyptian
Public domain images
Related collections
Apple
157 photos · Curated by Prokhor Minin
Apple Images & Photos
electronic
HD Computer Wallpapers
Collection #152: Inc.
7 photos · Curated by Inc.
blog
Website Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
The Reading Man
53 photos · Curated by RaisingSails Marketing
man
reading
Book Images & Photos