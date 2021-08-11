Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
James Tiono
@jamestiono
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
AYANA Resort and Spa, BALI, Sejahtera, Jalan Karang Mas, Jimbaran, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
Published
on
August 11, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-A2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
bali
ayana resort and spa
indonesia
sejahtera
jalan karang mas
jimbaran
badung regency
ayana resort
resort
ocean waves
spa
pulau dewata
Beach Images & Pictures
shore
cliff
waves
sea cliff
omakase
pantai
beach resort
Creative Commons images
Related collections
★ — TEXTURES / COLORS
884 photos
· Curated by laila khan
Texture Backgrounds
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
leafy
152 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
leafy
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #52: Jeff Sheldon
10 photos
· Curated by Jeff Sheldon
rock
outdoor
HD Windows Wallpapers