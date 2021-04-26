Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mathias P.R. Reding
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
France
Published on
April 26, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
blossom
Flower Images
plant
geranium
Leaf Backgrounds
petal
france
flower arrangement
jar
pottery
vase
potted plant
Brown Backgrounds
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #169: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
xma
Unsplash Top 25: Most Viewed Photos of 2018 | Q1
22 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
rock
National Nutrition Month
17 photos
· Curated by S. Ross Morris
nutrition
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures