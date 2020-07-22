Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Damini Rathore
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Pushkar, Rajasthan, India
Published on
July 22, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sights of Pushkar
Related tags
temple
building
architecture
human
People Images & Pictures
worship
shrine
rajasthan
india
pushkar
Travel Images
pushar
travel diaries
travel photography
HD Grey Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #130: Peak Design
7 photos
· Curated by Peak Design
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
Clean
201 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
clean
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Ocean
39 photos
· Curated by Jarrod Freeman
HD Ocean Wallpapers
outdoor
sea