One of the great benefits of being a potter is that it teaches you to accept and live with constant failure. And, that this is the way you learn, and so this encourages you to always strive for more because if you are not failing you are not pushing yourself. Failure is a good thing. These are two pots made on the wheel, they become a little too thin and were unable to hold their weight in the clay - both tore mid section and then quickly collapse and continuing to tear where there is stress. Still beautiful to me in their abstract form - I fired and glazed them as normal.