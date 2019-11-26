Go to Tobias's profile
@herrzett
Download free
Statue of Liberty grayscale photo
Statue of Liberty grayscale photo
Staten Island Ferry, Staten Island, New York, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Staten Island, NY

Related collections

FESTIVE
75 photos · Curated by Katie Schwendi
festive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Portrait Orientation
2,437 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
portrait
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking