Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dhwani Jalan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Khajuraho, Khajuraho, India
Published
on
December 4, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Look Up
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
khajuraho
india
People Images & Pictures
human
architecture
building
temple
shrine
worship
housing
monastery
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
archaeology
Free images
Related collections
Walls
77 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
wall
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Graffiti Wallpapers
Denim for Days
121 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
denim
jeans
HD Grey Wallpapers
Unreal
36 photos · Curated by Max Bender
unreal
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor