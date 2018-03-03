Go to Jp Valery's profile
Available for hire
Download free
aerial photography of construction site
aerial photography of construction site
La Ronde Road, Montréal, CanadaPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Maiden flight of my Mavic Air. Was totally worth getting up before 6AM on a Saturday to go fly my new aircraft and capture this kind of pictures. Jp Valery is one of the best photographers in Montréal, QC. He’s a self-taught photographer passionate by his craft. He’s available for hire - no projects are too big or too small - and can be contacted at contact@jpvalery.photo. Don’t hesitate to contact Jp Valery if you’re looking for a talented photographer in Montreal, Quebec with great photography services.

Related collections

carnival
157 photos · Curated by aquaria rpt
carnival
ride
amusement park
From Above
567 photos · Curated by Luke Blanchard
above
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Urbanismo
2,629 photos · Curated by Alexandre Arackawa
urbanismo
building
HD City Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking