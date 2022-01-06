Go to Ivan Lopatin's profile
@johnnyrgb
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Textures & Patterns
, Nature
Published on Nikon, D7100
Free to use under the Unsplash License

small leaves backdrop background

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
fern
Nature Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
seamless
environment
foliage
garden
illustration
HD Design Wallpapers
exotic
HD Floral Wallpapers
print
HQ Background Images
Beautiful Pictures & Images
Free images

Related collections

desktop
11 photos · Curated by Gigi Souza
HD Desktop Wallpapers
plant
outdoor
verdant.
256 photos · Curated by Abigail Hodde
verdant
plant
Flower Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking