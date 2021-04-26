Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mathias P.R. Reding
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
France
Published on
April 26, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
vegetation
bush
blossom
Flower Images
france
geranium
Fruits Images & Pictures
Pineapple Backgrounds
Food Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
petal
flower arrangement
flower bouquet
outdoors
photo
photography
Brown Backgrounds
Free stock photos
Related collections
Story telling
77 photos
· Curated by Todd Quackenbush
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Collection #145: Trello
10 photos
· Curated by Trello
silhouette
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Glow
418 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
glow
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor