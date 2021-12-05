Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ｋｕｃｈｉｈｉｇｅ Ｓａｂｏｔｅｎ
@mustachescactus
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Nature
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ice
Nature Images
frost
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
cold
morning
HD White Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
weather
Winter Images & Pictures
frozen
leaves
thuja
outdoors
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Backgrounds
Related collections
Nature
28 photos · Curated by Ｋｕｃｈｉｈｉｇｅ Ｓａｂｏｔｅｎ
Nature Images
plant
outdoor
Graphic Design
97 photos · Curated by Mike Stewart
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Forest
428 photos · Curated by Zülal
HD Forest Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor