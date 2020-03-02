Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jörg Bauer
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
March 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
cable
HD Grey Wallpapers
power lines
electric transmission tower
electrical device
antenna
Public domain images
Related collections
People
134 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
human
tools & objects
383 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
object
tool
Website Backgrounds
Paint it Black
437 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers