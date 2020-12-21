Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yoko Saito
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 22, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
ikebana
plant
pottery
HD Art Wallpapers
Flower Images
blossom
flower arrangement
jar
ornament
vase
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
potted plant
Backgrounds
Related collections
Estetik
672 photos
· Curated by egi mufid
estetik
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Color
41 photos
· Curated by Yeseni Today
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
plant
Plants
5 photos
· Curated by Sean Curtis
plant
potted plant
HD Green Wallpapers