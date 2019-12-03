Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Svetozar Cenisev
@cenisev
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2019
Canon, EOS 550D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Just boring...
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Birds Images
sparrow
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
sparrow
anthus
finch
plant
pottery
vase
jar
Free pictures
Related collections
Celestial
198 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
celestial
Star Images
night
Collection #140: Jon Contino
9 photos · Curated by Jon Contino
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Dark Wallpapers
Christmas Traditions
852 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures