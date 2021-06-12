Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marina Abrosimova
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Russia
Published
on
June 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
russia
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
robe
fashion
evening dress
gown
wedding gown
Wedding Backgrounds
lace
sleeve
female
Women Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Raindrops + Glass
63 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
raindrop
glass
rain
Ramadan (2021)
36 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Trends
ramadan
ramzan
iftar
She's a Flower
315 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
Flower Images
plant
flora