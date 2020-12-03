Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Phil Monte
Available for hire
Download free
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
The Fort Strip, Makati City, Philippines
Published on
December 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Felipe Watches photoshoot.
Related tags
clothing
apparel
human
People Images & Pictures
jacket
coat
footwear
shoe
sunglasses
accessory
accessories
the fort strip
makati city
philippines
overcoat
watches
fashion
lifestyle
men
man
Free stock photos
Related collections
MSTRPCE
676 photos
· Curated by Jeff M
mstrpce
human
People Images & Pictures
style
53 photos
· Curated by princess
style
human
clothing
We
2,892 photos
· Curated by Ethan Medrano
we
human
apparel