Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kate Laine
@kikimora33
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 4, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Nature Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Wood Wallpapers
lumber
Backgrounds
Related collections
Sometimes in Winter...
181 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
The Minimal Collection
65 photos · Curated by Kirill
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Atmospheric
284 photos · Curated by Greg Bird
atmospheric
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds