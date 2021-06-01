Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nguyen Chieu
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
June 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
cactus
succulent
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
blossom
Flower Images
photography
photo
pot
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photographers of 2018 | Q1
15 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Posters
1,036 photos
· Curated by Katarzyna Matylla
poster
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
blue hour
203 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
blue hour
Sunset Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds