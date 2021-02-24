Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wahid Sadiq
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 24, 2021
Apple, iPhone 8
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Heavy Snowfall in Stockholm Sweden.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
nordic beauty
2021
america tourist
snowfall
stockholm
beautiful winter
scandinavia
nordic nature
wahid sadiq
blizzard
Winter Images & Pictures
storm
Nature Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoors
weather
Free stock photos
Related collections
Vast Terrain
37 photos
· Curated by Kaeli Ellis
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
UX and Storytelling
437 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
table
room
indoor
Off the Grid
224 photos
· Curated by Sean MacNaughton
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Desert Images