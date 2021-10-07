Go to Daniel Morton's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Canberra ACT, Australia
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A mushroom spoor springing out of the dirt by a local oak tree.

Related collections

Happy Feet
117 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
feet
shoe
People Images & Pictures
The Wedding
253 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
Wedding Backgrounds
bride
marriage
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking